PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 17 new clusters have been detected in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Perak and Sarawak.

A total of 15 clusters involved workplaces while the other two were community clusters.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in today’s live press conference that the clusters were known as the Parit Lanjut, Industry Grisek, Jalan Trus, Jalan Medini, Tengah Tiga and Pengerang Utara cluster (Johor), the Tapak Bina Persiaran Tecoma, Jalan Danau, Jalan Yahya and Jalan Pudu cluster (Kuala Lumpur), the Jalan Mutiara, Tapak Bina Tanjung and Persiaran Perkilangan cluster (Selangor), the Jalan Sulaman cluster (Sabah), the Jalan Seri and Jalan Pengkalan cluster (Perak) and the Bendayan cluster (Sarawak).