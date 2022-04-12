17 'sick' housing projects identified in Johor: Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Twenty-four problematic housing projects under the federal government were recorded in Johor, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said of that number, 17 were categorised as “sick projects” and seven were classified as abandoned projects.

He said this figure was based on the statistics released by the Housing and Local Government Ministrythrough its website.

“Sick projects are projects that have delayed by more than 30 per cent compared to the scheduled progress or if the period of the Sale and Purchase Agreement has expired.

“Abandoned projects are projects that are not completed within or later than (the delivery date) stated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and there is no significant activity at the construction site for six consecutive months,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) at the sitting which was held at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar here.

Jefridin wanted to know the number of abandoned and sick housing projects under the federal government in this state.

Meanwhile, in a reply to a question from Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) on measures to address the issue of problematic housing projects, Mohd Jafni said the state government would work with the relevant parties to facilitate efforts to revive those projects.

“The state government will act as a facilitator or mediator to help liquidators and rescue contractors deal with local authorities, technical agencies and stakeholders,” he said.

Mohd Jafni said through state government’s commitment, several sick projects have been revived such as the Taman Setia Indah Project involving 639 housing units and the Kota Jaya Park Project (87 units).

“Insya-Allah, one more sick project, namely the Taman Residensi Kota Tinggi project (which is currently in the rehabilitation phase) is scheduled to be completed early next year,” he said.-Bernama