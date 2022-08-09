17,000 university student dropouts last year

PETALING JAYA: No one ever dreams of dropping out of school, especially when you are at your peak. However, it is sad to note that 17,000 students have dropped out of university over the past year, as reported by the government.

Atheana Vasudevan, 23, said after her family lost their only breadwinner to Covid-19, she was next in line to step up and keep the family going.

“I was in my first year when the pandemic struck. Things were good up to that point. Then, my father caught the virus and the whole family had to be quarantined. We did not have a vaccine then,” she told theSun.

Atheana said her father, who suffered from several health issues, succumbed to the virus after a week in quarantine.

“He was the only one keeping the family afloat. My mother, a homemaker, could no longer pay for our education. So, I dropped out.

“I worked as a teacher for a while before becoming a full-time ghostwriter for a foreign company. They paid well and it was enough for me to sustain the family while ensuring my younger siblings can continue schooling,” she recounted.

When asked if she would consider continuing her studies someday, Atheana said she would, only if the family were financially stable and she could juggle her tertiary education with work.

Another affected student, who wanted to be known only as Tim, said he dropped out due to his autoimmune disorder called Crohn’s disease – a chronic, inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract.

“I was diagnosed with this problem just before starting university. I did not gain weight as fast as most people and I was constantly plagued with diarrhoea.

“Doctors told me that I could proceed with life as normal, but this disease got in the way. I was able to push past the symptoms for a few weeks. But after a while, I realised that it had become too much to take.

“The abdominal pain was excruciating in the mornings, and slowly became bearable later in the day. But it was so bad in the mornings that I could not leave my apartment until afternoon. I was constantly in the toilet.”

Eventually, Tim was forced to drop out because he had missed too many classes and could not repeat his semesters as it became overwhelming. “I work as a waiter at a cafe now but I will attempt to continue my studies if it permits me.”

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Faculty of Creative Industries assistant professor Dr Sharon Wilson said students who drop out to work rarely return to continue their education as the ups and downs of life take over.

“Finance, home responsibilities, health and other issues take over. Their needs and priorities tend to change. Some may not see the need for a tertiary qualification.”

She added that some may feel they have gained experience and moved up through promotions, and therefore, choose to continue with the current path in life.

“However, there is a need for university education today. It is not just a piece of paper but a valuable document that attests to one’s skills and ability,” Sharon said.

“Of course, there are some who return to their studies, but the numbers are few. But those who postpone or defer normally have a clear reason to do so.”

She said educationists need to be aware of their students’ plight and sympathise with their predicament.

“Allowing alternatives is one way to help students complete their tertiary education.”