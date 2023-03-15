171 rural entrepreneurs penetrate international market

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 171 rural entrepreneurs under the 'Gate to Global' programme, an initiative of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has penetrated the international market, says the Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang (pix).

She said they were among more than 67,000 rural entrepreneurs who have followed or are following various programmes and entrepreneurship initiatives under the ministry and its agencies.

“The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has designed an entrepreneurial ecosystem including providing training, business financing, business infrastructure and advisory services, access to the market and business digitalisation,“ she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rubiah said a total of 1.2 million entrepreneurs had benefitted from the facilities provided by MARA under the First until the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Dewan Rakyat then approved an allocation of RM3,616,367,700 for KKDW under Budget 2023 at the committee level through a majority voice vote after it was debated by 23 MPs from both the government and opposition blocs.

Earlier, the august House also approved the allocation for the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities amounting to RM397 million.

The sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama