177,220 senior citizens have contracted Covid-19 as of Sept 30: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7.9 per cent or 177,220 senior citizens have contracted Covid-19 as of Sept 30, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

During the same period, some 106 clusters involving senior citizens were reported with a total of 3,598 positive cases, including 220 deaths.

Dr Noor Hisham said while 14,248 (56.6 per cent) fatalities were reported until the 38th epidemiology week of this year, there was a downward trend following the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“As of Sept 29, a total of 3,148,438 senior citizens (87.4 per cent) have been fully vaccinated and 3,365,443 others (93.4 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 19,641 (66.8 per cent) of residents and caregivers at old folks homes had been fully vaccinated as of Sept 26.

Therefore, Dr Noor Hisham said efforts to inoculate the people would continue to ensure the high-risk group is protected from Covid-19 infection.

Elaborating, he said phase two of PICK for senior citizens and vulnerable groups which began in April had started to show signs of effectiveness as the data from the Sungai Buloh Hospital showed a significant decline in hospital admissions among the elderly in categories four and five, compared to adults aged 20 to 59.

In conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons on Oct 1, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry was always committed to developing the country’s health system, especially in supporting senior citizens.

He said the move was important as a preparation to face an increase in the population aged 60 and above.

“According to the United Nation’s projection, Malaysia will become an ageing nation by 2030 when 15 per cent of our population turn 60 and above,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 139 cases (1.3 per cent) of the total 10,915 daily new cases today were in categories three, four and five while the remaining 10,776 cases (98.7 per cent) were in categories one and two.

A total of 15,396 recoveries were reported today while 888 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), comprising 832 confirmed cases and 56 cases that were suspected and under investigation.

He said 492 patients require ventilators, with 380 cases being positive for Covid-19 and 112 were suspected cases under investigation.

In addition, Dr Noor Hisham said 10 new clustered were detected today, with four at workplaces, four in the community and two among the high-risk group.-Bernama