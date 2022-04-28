18 complaints received on RON95 sales to foreign vehicles: Nanta

JOHOR BAHRU: Eighteen complaints on the sale of subsidised RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles were received by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) from Jan 1 until yesterday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said all the cases were reported in Johor and from the total, nine investigation papers had been opened with operators of the petrol station involved being called to have their statement recorded.

“The cases are being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and there are no plans yet to take action against the owners of the foreign-registered vehicles.

“That is why we encourage petrol station operators to put up signs (prohibiting the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles),” he told a press conference after visiting a petrol station, here today.

Malaysia has imposed a ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles since Aug 1, 2010 to ensure that the petrol subsidy is given only to Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the government through the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently has agreed to extend the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Hari Raya Puasa (SHMMP HRP) 2022 until May 10.

He said through the meeting, the government also agreed to maintain the maximum retail price of standard chicken of RM8.90 per kilogramme until June 5.

The government, through NACCOL, has decided to reduce the maximum retail price of standard chicken by 20 sen to RM8.90 per kg, from the fixed ceiling price of RM9.10.

On Op Pantau, conducted from April 3 to last Tuesday, Nanta said 89,674 premises were inspected nationwide and of the total, 631 complaints were received.

A total of 463 investigation papers were opened involving various offences and compounds totalling RM123,900 had been issued to errant traders, he said in a statement.-Bernama