18 illegal immigrants nabbed in attempt to sneak in via Kota Tinggi

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighteen illegal Indonesian immigrants were detained at Teluk Ramunia, Kota Tinggi, Johor while attempting to enter the country illegally, this morning.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters in the Terendak Camp, Melaka, all of them were detained in three raids at 2.15 am, 7 am and 10.50 am during Op Benteng.

In the statement, the Quick Reaction Force team with the drone team of the Defence Staff Intelligence Division were deployed after the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (Swasla) detected the movement of a suspicious boat heading towards the location.

“The immigrants, comprising five men and 13 women aged between 28 and 51, were believed to have just entered the country illegally.

“The overall seizure is estimated at RM16,918 in cash in Malaysian and Indonesian currencies, mobile phones, watches as well as jewellery,” it said.

The immigrants were taken to the Tanjung Sepang tactical base for COVID-19 examination and screening before they were handed over to the Immigration Department and a police report was lodged at Bayu Damai police station. — Bernama