18 individuals arrested over kidnap of Palestinian tourist

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested 18 individuals in connection with the abduction of a Palestinian tourist, at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here last week.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the victim, who arrived in the country last Sept 21 was rescued on Sept 29, a day after he was alleged to have been kidnapped, following the arrest of the first suspect.

He said all the suspects, aged between 21 and 42, were arrested at various locations in Kuala Langat, Ampang and Beranang, in Selangor, and in Melaka, with the last one yesterday.

Police are investigating to determine the motive of the kidnap, he told reporters after disposing of drugs, worth RM16.89 million that were seized between 2002 and 2021.

On the suspects, he said seven of them had previous records for fraud and four of them tested positive for drugs.

They are in remand until Oct 18, he added.-Bernama