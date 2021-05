JASIN: Melaka police have detained 18 individuals, including three women, for alleged involvement in a criminal breach of trust (CBT) case of a scaffolding company which resulted in a loss of RM1.4 million.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said all the suspects, aged between 19 and 61, were arrested in simultaneous raids at two locations in Gebeng, Pahang, and Paka, Terengganu on May 19.

He said the raids were made following a police report lodged by the company based in Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur on May 18 after it suspected misappropriation by its staff entrusted with the scaffolding equipment at a project site in Sungai Udang here.

“Preliminary investigation found that the company was awarded two contracts in early 2019 to supply and install scaffolding equipment at the project site in the state.

“After the project ended early this year, the company took back the scaffolding and an internal audit later found that a total of 335 tonnes (of scaffolding) was missing,” he said at a press conference here today.

Abdul Majid said police seized 50,818 scaffolding units weighing 250 tonnes, estimated to be worth RM900,000, believed to belong to the company from the storages at the two locations during the raids.

“This is the biggest seizure involving CBT for the Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department this year. All the seized items were taken back to the state using 12 trailers.

“Initial investigations found that the modus operandi of the suspects was to rent the scaffolding before selling them to other companies,“ he said.

Abdul Majid said police have identified and are continuing with the efforts to track down the mastermind as well as several other suspects to assist in the investigation.

All suspects, who do not have any records, have been remanded for a day under Section 408 of the Penal Code. — Bernama