18 main roads in city centre to be closed for 2023 OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR:A total of 18 main roads around the capital city will be closed for the 2023 OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur (KL) cycling event on March 12.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the closure of the main roads in the heart of the city will be carried out in stages from 6.30 am until the end of the ride at 10 am.

He said the routes involved are Jalan Raja, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Perak, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Conlay, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Putra, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Raja before ending at Dataran Merdeka.

“We advise the public to use public transport and obey instructions and directions of traffic officers on duty.

“A total of 144 JSPT personnel will assist in ensuring the smooth running of the cycling event,” he told reporters after launching the cycling route plan, here, today.

Also present was 2023 OCBC Cycle KL Implementation Committee chairman Datuk Naim Mohamad.

Sarifudin said members of the public can obtain information on the road closure from the Facebook pages of the Kuala Lumpur JSPT, Kuala Lumpur Police and OCBC Cycle.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the 2023 OCBC KL cycling event and they will be divided into two categories - the 21-kilometre (km) and 42km rides.

In addition, a new corporate category will also be introduced, namely the 42km KL’s Mayor Ride for teams of 10 riders per group. -Bernama