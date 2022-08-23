18 roads to be closed for National Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighteen roads in the city centre will be closed from 6 am to noon on Aug 31 to give way for the National Day celebration.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the roads involved are Jalan Travers, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Damansara (Bangsar-bound), Hishamuddin roundabout, Jalan Kinabalu (Selayang-bound), Jalan Kinabalu (Cheras-bound), Jalan Kinabalu (Dato Onn roundabout).

Others are Jalan Kuching, Dato Onn roundabout (from Jalan Parlimen), Dato Onn roundabout (from Jalan Sultan Salahuddin), Jalan Tun H. S. Lee, Jalan Gereja, Jalan Hang Kasturi, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi and Jalan Bunus 6.

He added that Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Raja would be closed for the rehearsal on Aug 26.

“Full rehearsal will be held from Aug 27 to 29. All roads heading towards Jalan Raja (Dataran Merdeka), Jalan Travers (heading to Dataran Merdeka), Jalan Damansara (from Seremban Highway), exit to Jalan Travers and Jalan Damansara from Parliament heading to Bangsar will be closed,” he said in an interview with Bernama Radio today.

In addition, roads at the Hishamuddin roundabout, Jalan Kinabalu (Selayang-bound and Cheras-bound) will be closed during the full rehearsal, and all vehicles will be diverted to Selayang.

“However, no roads will be closed on Aug 30,” he added.

Sarifudin said people who want to participate in the Merdeka parade on Aug 31 are advised to use public transportation that will start operating from 4 am.

All roads will be re-opened to the public in stages once the parade ends, he said, adding that a total of 175 police officers and personnel would be deployed to regulate traffic flow.-Bernama