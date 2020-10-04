180 patrons at entertainment centre issued compound for flouting SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 180 patrons at an entertainment centre in Jalan Metro Pudu here were issued compound of RM1,000 each early today for violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said those rounded-up during the “Op Noda” operation at about 12.15 am, included nine employees at the centre which was found to be operating using a licence for restaurant.

The nine employees detained, all men, included three Malaysians for having tattoos or symbols that are not gazetted by the government, he added.

He said the 180 patrons, including 43 women and aged between 21 and 38, were issued compound for not observing social distancing.

All of them, including the employees, were taken to the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters for further action, he told reporters at the scene. -Bernama