1,817 flood victims relocated to 22 relief centres in six states: Nadma

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,817 flood victims from 488 families are now housed at 22 relief centres in six states affected by floods as of 4 pm today, says the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA)

It said Kedah, Penang and Melaka were the latest states to be affected after Selangor, Kelantan and Johor.

In Selangor, the Drainage and Irrigation Department have deployed water pumps to Meru and Klang to help remove the stagnated water.

“We decided to use water pumps because the water level in housing areas is still high. We hope with our effort it would help in the drying process.

“This joint effort between the state government and the DID will be extended to other areas facing the same problem,” said the statement.

NADMA also informed that two districts in Kelantan, namely Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, were flooded as of 6 pm today.

In Johor, the water level at the Sg Siam station in Kampung Sungai Siam at the Sungai Johor basin was expected to breach the dangerous mark by 0.02 m by 6 pm today.

“Residents in low-lying areas have been asked to prepare to move and to follow instructions if directed to move.

“We have activated three relief centres in the Segamat district as of 6 pm,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, NADMA advised residents, especially those in areas expected to be flooded to remain vigilant.

They can also obtain information and warnings through http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, or via the Facebook page ‘PubliclnfoBanjir’ and Twitter handle @JPSInfoBanjir.

Members of the public can also download the ‘myCuaca’ app on Google Play and the App Store to get up-to-date and real-time weather information from MetMalaysia.

The DID also issued a notice on possible flash floods in six states, namely Johor, Terengganu, Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor.

There is a risk of flash flooding in some locations in the states if heavy rain or significant thunderstorms occur within 12 hours of the time the notice is issued, it said.-Bernama