1,839 premises nationwide inspected in first two days of Ramadan: KPDN

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) inspected 1,839 business premises throughout the country in the first two days of Ramadan to ensure that all traders comply with regulations including the use of price tags.

KPDN secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said out of the total, only three premises were compounded for minor offences such as not displaying price tags and using expired scales.

“Starting this Ramadan, we will not only monitor the Ramadan bazaar, but normal business premises to ensure that they do not increase the price of goods arbitrarily compared to non-fasting months.

“So, we go to the ground to provide advocacy to traders to comply with regulations including the price of goods, weighing devices and halal issues, besides looking at traders’ needs in terms of supply of goods,“ he told reporters after conducting a survey in conjunction with Ops Pantau 2023 here today.

He said KPDN is cooperating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure a sufficient supply of wet goods, especially chicken, and to act immediately if a supply crisis occurs during Ramadan and as Aidilfitri draws nearer.

In the meantime, Azman said at least 30 per cent of Ramadan bazaar traders are expected to offer menu Rahmah at their respective stalls according to their ability to help the underprivileged to get iftar food.

“Through engagement with state KPDN directors across the country, most Ramadan bazaars are ready to offer the menu Rahmah, we are still gathering information, maybe after a week of Ramadan we will know how many bazaars are involved,“ he said. -Bernama