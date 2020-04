KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 184,020 individual meter account holders are eligible for the Skim Air Darul Ehsan (SADE) programme implemented on March 1, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said today.

In a statement, Air Selangor said that as of the closing date of the scheme on Dec 31, 2019, the Selangor government had received 211,344 applications and had conducted several review processes.

This includes checking revenue information through data obtained from the Inland Revenue Board, e-Kasih and Bantuan Sara Hidup as well as data and information from Air Selangor regarding the validity of the premises addresses and user account numbers.

“As a result of this review, only 184,020 individual meter account holders are found to be eligible for the scheme. For bulk meter users in low-cost flats, they will continue to enjoy 20 cubic metres of free water under the SADE scheme.

“Following the implementation of the scheme, the Free Water Programme for 1.6 million Air Selangor account holders, introduced in 2008, has also expired,“ the statement said.

Air Selangor said that both successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified via email or short message service (SMS) while applicants who registered online can check the SADE results through the SSIPR portal (Sistem Smart Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat) using Mykad and Air Selangor account numbers.

“Applicants who registered using the printed form can also check the status of their applications through the Selangor Government Initiative portal at https://ssipr.selangor.gov.my/ from today (April 28),“ it said.

Air Selangor said the second phase of SADE application was opened on April 1 to those eligible according to the criteria set online at www.ssipr.selangor.gov.my or downloading the application form on the website www.airselangor.com.

In this regard, Air Selangor suggested that the completed application form be sent via email to iprair@airselangor.com as the service counter at 10 Air Selangor regional offices remained closed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

SADE is a free water realignment programme for targeted groups in Selangor with a monthly household income of RM4,000 and below. -Bernama