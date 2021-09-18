19 double-storey terrace houses affected by landslide in Kemensah Heights

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19 double-storey terrace houses and 28 families were affected by a landslide along Jalan Kemensah Heights here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at 9.33 pm and arrived at the scene 11 minutes later to begin rescue operations.

The firefighters then evacuated all the victims to avoid any untoward incidents.

“No injuries were reported,” he said when contacted yesterday

.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Muhammad Farouk Eshak said all victims were housed at two halls around Ampang.

He said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council provided two locations as temporary shelter.

“If they do not want to move to the places provided, they have the choice of putting up in the house of relatives.

“So far, the Fire and Rescue Department is monitoring the landslide location if there are further earth movements,” he said.

Meanwhile one of the victims, Muhd Zulfaqar Jamaludin, 20, said he was shocked to hear a loud crash followed by tremor.

“After that, I rushed out to see what had happened behind by house and found several trees have fallen followed a landslide.

“After that, I quickly took my parents safely out of the house,” he said.

Nurhafizah Zolkifli, 28, said she felt a strong tremor and saw tree branches crashing into the windows at the back of the house at 9.30 pm Friday.

“My parents immediately called the Fire and Rescue Department and I grabbed my child to safety.

“Apart from that I also saw several houses falling from the slope,” she said.-Bernama