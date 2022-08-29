19 main issues identified from allegations in Tommy Thomas' book: Law Minister

KUCHING: The special task force set up to conduct a preliminary study on the allegations by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his book titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness has identified 19 main issues that needed further attention from the government, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In a statement today, the minister said the task force’s final report would be tabled to the Cabinet soon in order to get further instructions and mandate for further action.

“The final report is prepared through document research and consultation sessions with relevant parties. In this regard, a total of 19 consultation sessions with various stakeholders consisting of government agencies, non-government and individuals.

“The report was prepared by the task force within nine months from December 2021 to August 2022,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the task force had tabled and submitted the report to the Prime Minister’s Department in a meeting held yesterday, which was also attended by senior officers from the Home Ministry, Attorney-General Chambers and Office of Chief Government Security Officer.

The special task force is chaired by former Sarawak State Attorney-General and Legal Adviser Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung.

Among members of the task force are former Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Hashim Paijan, former secretary-general of Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Dr Junaidah Kamaruddin who is also former director-general of the Legal Affairs Division, former judge and former senior federal counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali and K. Balaguru, as well as government representatives Farah Adura Hamidi and Mohd Najib Surip.-Bernama