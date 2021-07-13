19 members of Sakai Gang charged for organised crime activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Nineteen members of the notorious Sakai Gang that was crippled by police last month were charged in court today for organised crime activities.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said police had received orders from the Attorney-General’s Chambers AGC) to charge 23 detained members of the gang but only 19 were charged as the remaining four were found positive for the Covid-19 virus.

He said the 19 men were charged at the Jalan Duta Court for the offence under Section 130V of the Penal Code.

On June 20, in a massive operation to bust the gang and codenamed Ops Fortress, federal police and police from four states nabbed 26 members of the Sakai Gang aged between 18 and 47 for major crimes such as murder, firearm possession, drug trafficking and other violent crimes.

Saiful said 18 of those arrested were held under laws of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) while the rest were charged for drug-related offences under laws of the Dangerous Drugs Act.