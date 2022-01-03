19 new Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 19 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,532.

Four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor (5) recorded the highest number of new deaths followed by Terengganu (4), Johor (3), Sabah (2), Kedah (1), Kelantan (1), Malacca (1), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

No new deaths were reported in Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,764,354.