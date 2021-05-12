190 Aidilfitri SOP compliance monitoring teams activated in Terengganu :Police

KEMAMAN: Terengganu police has activated 190 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance monitoring teams to conduct patrols in every residential area and village in the state to ensure compliance during Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

State police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said the teams with a total strength of almost 800 personnel would not hesitate to impose compounds, especially on house owners if they were found violating the SOP for Aidilfitri following the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide from today till June 7.

“We will also take action against individuals who return to Terengganu from other states without police permits,” he told reporters after inspecting the roadblock mounted at the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), Perasing here last night.

Meanwhile, Roslee said so far, 17 compounds worth RM5,000 each had been issued to individuals who crossed the state without police permission.

He said police had also tightened control at 30 rat trails in Besut and seven in Kemaman to avoid cross-state and district movements.

On the actions of irresponsible individuals who set fire to barriers and barbed wire erected by police following their rage at the closure of “rat trails” in Besut last Sunday, Roslee said the matter is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.-BERNAMA