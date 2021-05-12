1MDB Civil Suit: Sri Ram to defend law firm, says no conflict of interest

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram will act for law firm Wong & Partners and its partner Brian Chia Hock Gee against a US$1 billion (RM 4.1 billion) suit filed by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) against them.

When contacted by Bernama, Sri Ram said there was no conflict of interest in him defending them against the civil lawsuit.

“There is no conflict. Brian is an important witness for me in the ongoing 1MDB-Tanore trial.

“He is a member of Wong & Partners and is the primary target for the suit. I have to defend him in both arenas,” stressed Sri Ram, who is leading the prosecution team in criminal trials relating to the 1MDB scandal against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

On May 10, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) confirmed that 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd have filed a total of 22 civil suits to recover assets worth over RM96.6 billion, including about RM300 million against various local parties.

The ministry said the writs filed on May 7 comprised six by 1MDB and 16 by SRC.

The writs filed by 1MDB are against nine entities, including two foreign financial institutions, and 25 individuals, while those filed by SRC are against eight entities and 15 individuals for various wrongdoings.

One of the suits was against Wong & Partners and Brian for a sum of US$1 billion (RM 4.1 billion) and payment of legal fees of RM664,821.21 for their alleged role in the fraud. — Bernama