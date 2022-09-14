1MDB documents, statements relating to Tawfiq need to undergo MLA process: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have identified the documents and statements needed for the investigation on Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, in relation to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said that the documents and statements would need to undergo the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) process by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to ensure that they could be accepted in Malaysian courts.

“In April 2022, the police issued an application under the MLA through the AGC to the Singaporean authorities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In March, the police went to Singapore to gather information and statements relating to the case.

He also said the police were still investigating claims by Meta Platform Incorporated that there were fake social media accounts set up by the security agency.

Acryl Sani said the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has been instructed to investigate the matter.

“I categorically deny the matter and I have ordered the CCID to study the claims,” he said at media conference after officiating the Anti-Scam Ambassador appointment ceremony at Maktab PDRM Cheras, here yesterday.

Last August, Meta claimed in the Quarterly Adversarial Threat Report that there was the possibility of police intervention behind the closure of 600 Facebook and Instagram accounts in Malaysia for being a troll farm. - Bernama