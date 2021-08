KUALA LUMPUR: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has yet to be able to serve the writ of summons to seek US$3.7837 billion (RM 16 billion) from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, his family members and associates.

On July 6, 1MDB and its four subsidiaries - 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited and Global Diversified Investment Company Limited which is formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Limited - filed a suit against Jho Low, his parents Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng and Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe, his sister May Lin, his brother Taek Szen, and his associate Eric Tan Kim Loong as the defendants.

A lawyer representing 1MDB said they had tried to serve the writ of summons to all the defendants but could not do so as they were not residing at their last known addresses.

He said based on the writ, the last known address of Jho Low’s family was in Penang, while Tan, in Kepong, near here.

“The court also set Sept 14 for the next case management to learn the status of the writ of summons,” he told reporters via WhatsApp after today’s case management before High Court deputy registrar Nor Afidah Idris.

Based on the writ, 1MDB is claiming US$661 million (RM 2.7 billion) from Jho Low and US$41 million (RM 173 million) , US$397 million (RM 1.6 billion) , US$608 million (RM 2.5 billion) and US$1.9 billion (RM 8 billion) from Jho Low and Tan respectively as well as US$325 million (RM 1.3 billion) from Jho Low and his father Hock Peng.

1MDB Global Investments Limited is also seeking US$630 million (RM 2.6 billion) from Hock Peng, Jho Low and Tan and US$2 million (RM 8.4 million) from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also seeking US$3.5 million (RM 14.8 million) from May Lin and Jho Low and US$1.695 million (RM 7.1 million) from Goh Jho Low and Tan in connection with the purchase of jewellery and secret profits apart from claiming US$25.5 million (RM 107.9 million) from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen.

Based on the statement of claim, all the plaintiffs claimed that they were manipulated by a group of individuals, including Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the first defendant (Jho Low) to facilitate a large-scale and long-term fraud which resulted in billions of ringgit being fraudulently misappropriated into privately controlled accounts for the benefit of various fraudsters, including the defendants.

“In carrying out the fraud, multiple breaches of trust and/or fiduciary duties were committed by Najib, members of the board of directors and senior management of the plaintiffs.

“The funds and assets of the plaintiffs which were transferred to the defendants were misappropriated, with the knowledge of the defendants, in breach of trust and fiduciary duty,” said all the plaintiffs.

They also claimed that Najib had abused his power and position to protect himself and cover up the fraud against the plaintiffs, among others by obstructing efforts to investigate and uncover evidence related to fraud and misconduct against the plaintiffs in Malaysia. — Bernama