1MDB trial adjourned to 2.30pm as Najib needs to attend critical BN meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s(pix) 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial at the High Court here today will continue at 2.30 pm as the former premier needed to attend a critical meeting at the World Trade Centre KL at 11 am in connection with the choice of candidate for the prime minister’s post.

High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed Najib’s application to cut short the morning session at 10.45 am as the Pekan Member of Parliament needs to attend the meeting.

“Can I just state for the record for the avoidance of doubt that I'm allowing the request by the accused only because of the peculiar circumstances on the current issue of the country at this point of time, and I suppose the importance of this meeting is achieving a resolution.

“So it is only because of that I don't want to get the impression that the application on other meetings or events is to be allowed. Just this application. I can accommodate him to attend the meeting but we need to continue at 2.30 pm. So, I see you at 2.30 pm,” insisted the judge.

Earlier, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court that BN parties will hold a critical meeting today in connection with the choice of a candidate for the prime minister’s post at 11 am.

“My client is the BN adviser, he needs to be there with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi together with the rest of party leaders, to make a decision,” said the lawyer.

Today’s morning session began with Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman, 49, the former chief executive officer of 1MDB, cross-examined by Muhammad Shafee on the transaction of millions of money from 1MDB.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council also held a special meeting at the same venue to discuss the party’s candidate for prime minister, whose name will be submitted to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, in a statement yesterday, asked MPs to each submit a statutory declaration (SD) to Istana Negara on their choice of candidate to be nominated as the ninth prime minister.

The SD must be submitted to Istana Negara by 4 pm today at the latest or it would not be considered.-Bernama