1MDB trial adjourned to noon as witness is unwell

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today adjourned the morning session of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial to noon as the 10th prosecution witness is reported unwell.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah adjourned the trial after being informed of the the matter by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustafa P Kunyalam .

“The witness, former chief executive officer of 1MDB, Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman, is feverish and is on sick leave. He is unable to testify today,“ said Mohamad Mustafa .

Sequerah then ordered the witness to do a swab test and adjourned the trial to 1 pm.

Mohamad Mustafa then informed the court that former deputy chief secretary (Cabinet) Tan Sri Mazidah Abdul Majid would be the next witness to testify.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Bernama