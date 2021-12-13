1MDB trial paused as court orders Covid-19 testing

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds was put on hold pending the Covid-19 RTK-Antigen test result, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, a lawyer for Najib, this morning informed the Kuala Lumpur High Court that the MySejahtera status for both Najib and his lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah were flagged as a “person under surveillance” and a “casual contact”.

This means the duo are not allowed to enter the court building.

Earlier today, in another court, Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, accused of corruption, had her case postponed for the third time in two weeks after the Kuala Lumpur High Court was told that she remained flagged as a close contact of a Covid-19-positive person.