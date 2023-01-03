2 killed, 140 injured in 5.6-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Türkiye

ANKARA: Two people died and 140 others were injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern Turkish province of Malatya on Monday, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced Tuesday.

Among the injured people, 40 have been hospitalised, 12 of whom remained in serious condition, the AFAD said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

The earthquake, with a depth of 6.96 km, centred in the Yesilyurt district of the province.

Malatya province is among the 10 Turkish provinces that were hit by the powerful tremors on Feb 6, which have killed more than 44,000 people in the country and left tens of thousands homeless. -Bernama