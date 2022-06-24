2 killed, 5 injured in IL-76 plane crash in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK: At least two people were killed and five others injured after an Il-76 transport plane crashed in Russia's western region of Ryazan early Friday.

The crash happened at 3.18 am Moscow time (0018 GMT), Xinhua quoted a TASS news agency report, citing Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Ryazan, a city located about 200 km southeast of Moscow.

The fire was put out quickly, and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, according to the report. -Bernama