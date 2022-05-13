2 pilots killed in helicopter crash in India’s Chhattisgarh state

NEW DELHI: Two pilots were killed Thursday night in a helicopter crash in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The helicopter belonging to the local government crashed at an airport in Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, reported Xinhua.

“In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away,“ Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a brief statement posted on social media.

According to officials, no passengers were on board the plane and the pilots were injured critically.

The pilots were immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors there declared them dead, a local government official said.

Reports said the helicopter crashed while the pilots were carrying out night flying training on the runway of the airport.-Bernama