20 flood hotspots identified in Perlis

KANGAR: The Perlis government will work with the Election Commission (EC) and the State Education Department (JPN) over the coordination of temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in the event of floods in the state.

Perlis state secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad (pix) said a total of 122 venues are to be used as PPS and of that number, 102 were schools that are also listed as polling centres for the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that if the EC continues to use schools that are PPS as voting centres, they will seek other alternatives such as community halls.

Hasnol also said that a total of 20 locations in Perlis have been identified as flood hotspots for the Monsoon season.

He said among the areas in Padang Besar are Petronas Padang Besar, Kampung Kubang Tiga, Kampung Panggas, Kampung Titi Tinggi, Kampung Sahabat, Kampung Batu 17 Sungai Chuchoh, Kampung Masjid and Kampung Guar Jentik.

While in Arau, among the flood hotspots are Ulu Pauh, Kampung Paloh, Kampung Titi Besi, Kampung Batu Bertangkup, Kampung Kok Klang and Klinik Gial.

As for Kangar, among the identified areas are Kampung Belanga Pudak, Kampung Tebing Tinggi and Belanga Pudak, he said. - Bernama