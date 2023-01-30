20 injured as blast hits Pakistan’s Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured when a blast went off in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday afternoon, police and rescue officials said.

According to the police officials in the area, the blast took place near a mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar, capital city of the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported Xinhua.

Following the blast, rescue teams, police and security forces reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Nature of the blast was not known yet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. -Bernama