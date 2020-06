PETALING JAYA: Malaysia continues to show progress in the fight against Covid-19, with only 20 new cases reported today.

Of this figure, only two cases were locally transmitted and involved Malaysia citizens.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, three others involved non-citizens, while the remaining 15 were imported cases.

This brings the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 7,877, with 1,292 still receiving treatment.

There are also no new deaths reported for the eleventh consecutive day, with the figure remaining at 115.