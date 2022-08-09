20 senior officers in police transfer, promotion exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police today announced the transfer and promotion of 20 senior officers effective Sept 12.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the exercise involved, among others, deputy director of E1 Special Branch at Bukit Aman Datuk Baharuddin Ahmad who will assume his new post as deputy director of Special Branch I, Bukit Aman.

Pahang police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri will replace Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid who retired earlier this month as Perak police chief.

“Commander of Ulu Kinta 69 Commando Datuk Abdul Razak Mohd Yusoff will take over Mohd Yusri’s position with the rank of acting DCP.

“In addition, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman is promoted as Negeri Sembilan police deputy chief with the rank of acting SAC,“ she said in a statement tonight.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), Religion and Counselling Division principal assistant director Datuk Ghazali Daud is appointed the department’s deputy director with the rank of acting DCP.-Bernama