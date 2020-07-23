20 witnesses expected to testify in ex-MEIO DG Hasanah’s CBT trial

KUALA LUMPUR: About 20 prosecution witnesses will be called at the trial of former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s (pix) criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving RM50.4 million in government funds.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad told reporters after the case management which was held before High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today.

He also said the prosecution also informed the court that they had provided necessary documents pertaining to the case to the defence, and was confirmed by lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, representing Hasanah.

The court then set August 24 for another case management and maintained 11 days in October, on 5, 6 and 8; 12 to 15; and 19 to 22, for the trial.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the Director-General, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Kompleks JPM, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping, and a fine, on conviction. -Bernama