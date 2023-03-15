200 household heads in T’ganu receive SIKR protection

KUALA NERUS: Some 200 heads of households (KIR) from hardcore poor in Terengganu received Skim Insurans Kesejahteraan Rakyat (SIKR) in conjunction with the Jelajah SIKR in the state, today.

According to Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz (pix), the director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the authority of the Prime Minister’s Department, Terengganu was the second location for the Jelajah SIKR after the first one in Miri, Sarawak.

The tour programme was conducted in strategic collaboration with PruBSN Takaful Berhad and the National Higher Education Fund Corporation ( PTPTN).

He said SIKR is an initiative to assist the hardcore poor and poor household heads for 12 months as part of preparations for unexpected risks such as accident and death.

“A total of 268,887 hardcore poor and poor household heads registered under e-Kasih system nationwide have received basic protection under the programme.

“As of Feb 28, the beneficiaries have received RM6.92 million in death compensation,” he told reporters after handing over SIKR protection certificates and cheques worth RM10,000 to four next-of-kin of the household heads in Bandar Baru Kuala Nerus today.

He also presented bakul kasih contribution and 220 school bags to lower-income (B40) students in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus districts.

​Wan Ahmad Dahlan added that apart from handing over insurance certificates, the SIKR tour also aims to create awareness to the people about the importance of insurance coverage when the family breadwinner dies or suffers permanent disability.

According to him, the government has allocated RM13.4 million through ICU-JPM for the implementation of SIKR, which covers household heads aged 19 to 60 years. -Bernama