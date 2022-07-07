2,000 AEDs to be placed at popular sites in Malacca

MALACCA : A total of 2,000 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) will be placed at popular destinations such as tourist spots, shopping malls, recreation areas and places of worship here, to offer vital first aid to people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

He said the programme organised by MDDNM in collaboration with the Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM) and St John Ambulance of Malaysia, also provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to the public who would act as first responders in giving first aid with the device.

“So far, six AEDs have been placed in public places and four of the units are located at the Seri Negeri Complex, while 60 people have been trained as first responders through this programme.

“This is part of MDDNM’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment and the devices are contributions from various parties in an effort to ensure that individuals who have a heart attack in public can be revived,” told reporters after presenting the AEDs to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, here today.

Ahmad Zaini said 28 State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Offices (Japerun) in the state would be used as centres to train first responders in using the AED.

“We also welcome those who wish to participate in this CSR programme so that more people in Melaka will have access to an AED in case of an emergency,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the Heart Safety Programme and installation of the AEDs in public places were in line with the initiatives under the Melakaku Maju Jaya 2035 Strategic Plan (PSMJ2035) which emphasised the health and well-being of the people in the state.-Bernama