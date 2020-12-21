2,018 new covid-19 cases, third highest since pandemic hit country

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 2,018 new Covid-19 cases today, the third highest daily tally since the pandemic hit the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was also one fatality reported overnight, adding that the latest figures took the Covid-19 infection tally to 16,496 cases with 438 deaths.

“Of the new cases, seven are imported who got infected abroad, while 2,011 cases were local transmissions,” he told a media conference on Covid-19 developments here today.

He said Selangor continued to report the highest number of infections with 1,204 cases, in which 1,115 of them are from clusters and close contact screenings, followed by Johor (278 cases) and Sabah (247 cases).

Also, there were 1,084 recoveries reported bringing the number of recoveries to 78,393 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said, adding that 109 cases were being treated at the intensive care unit, with 55 of them intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham said Kuala Lumpur recorded 127 new cases; Negeri Sembilan (58); Labuan (29); Perak (21); Penang (18); Pahang (12) and Melaka (nine).

Kelantan reported six cases, Putrajaya (five), Kedah (three) and Terengganu (one).

He said clusters that reported the highest number of new cases were the Sungai Putus cluster with 507 cases, the Tembok Gajah cluster (234 cases) and the Pekapuri cluster with 202 cases.

The sole fatality today was a 50-year-old man who died at the Tuaran hospital in Sabah. — Bernama