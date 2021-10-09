2020 Olympics and Paralympics raised Malaysia's stature: PM Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo have given a huge impact on Malaysia's stature, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“With the whole world fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, they (Malaysian athletes) were training in a difficult situation in order to raise the country’s name,“ he said when officiating the National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 celebration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) here today.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Malaysia won a silver and a bronze medal while at the Paralympic Games, five medals - three gold and two silver.

In the Olympic Games, Malaysia won the silver medal through national cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the keirin while Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bagged a bronze in the badminton men's doubles event.

As for the Tokyo Paralympics, the three gold medals were won by Abdul Latif Romly in the T20 (intellectual impairment category) men's long jump, Cheah Liek Hou in the SU5 (physical impairment category) men's badminton singles and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in powerlifting.

The Paralympic silver medals were won by Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia).

“Let us pay tribute to those who have given their devotion and service to the country,“ said Ismail Sabri.

The Prime Minister said the achievements in the two games were the result of the principle of togetherness of all parties, especially the athletes and coaches.

“We need to see this seriousness in every athlete, including those who returned without any medals,“ he said.-Bernama