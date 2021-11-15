2022/2023 school term starts on March 21

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry today announced the dates for the new school term and the academic calendar for the 2022/2023 session.

In a statement, the ministry said the third term for 2021/2022 for schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu (Group A) will run from Jan 2 to March 20, 2022.

For schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Labuan and Putrajaya (GroupB), the term will run from Jan 3 to March 20, 2022.

The academic calendar session for 2022/2023 will run from March 21, 2022 to March 11, 2023 for schools in Group A states, and March 21, 2022 to March 12, 2023 for schools in Group B states.

The ministry added the third session of the 2021/2022 school term and the academic calendar for the 2022/2023 school term can be downloaded from its website, starting Nov 15.