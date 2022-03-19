2022 Everest Mission participants demonstrate Malaysian Family youth resilience: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on Malaysians to emulate the spirit of Muhammad Hawari Hashim, a person with a disability (PwD) and a member of the 2022 Malaysia Everest Mission, and his team, as a source of inspiration to face life challenges.

The Prime Minister, in a post on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, expressed his pride in the fighting spirit of Muhammad Hawari, 31, who is deaf, and his team members, which demonstrates the youth of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) who are resilient and enthusiastic in carrying out their mission.

Ismail Sabri said that he received a message via Instagram and Facebook from the visionary youth who wanted to meet him before embarking on the 2022 Malaysia Everest Mission with his team on April 15.

“(Muhammad) Hawari's mission has been covered by the local media. Yesterday, I met Hawari and other team members at the Malaysian Family Foundation programme at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) during the 2021 Umno General Assembly.

“May your formidable spirit be an inspiration for the Malaysian Family. I pray for the success of you and the team, who will start the mission on April 15. You are the heroes of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

The Prime Minister also uploaded a video of his meeting with Muhammad Hawari and other mission participants in the post.

Muhammad Hawari is among the ten Malaysians who are scheduled to scale the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, which begins on April 15.

He would be the first disabled person in the country to set foot atop the world if he succeeds. Muhammad Hawari had previously reached the Annapurna Base Camp at an altitude of 4,130 metres above sea level in August, last year.

Apart from Muhammad Hawari, other climbers are Azim Afif Ishak, 33; Ayu Wanirah Naharuddin, 29; former silat athlete Rina Jordana Adnan, 42; Ahmad Murshid Maktar, 35; Jack Oh Jin Heng, 37; Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 54; three VAT 69 Commando Unit personnel, namely Kanang Usin, 42, Pragash Murusgesu, 32, and Mohammad Hanif Che Ahmad, 28.-Bernama