2022 PKR Election: More than 67,000 members voted online

KUALA LUMPUR: Online voting in the 2022 PKR Election which was implemented for the first time proceeded smoothly when 67,419 party members voted via the ADIL application since May 18 till today.

Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said they included those who voted online especially for PKR members who are abroad such as Singapore, Switzerland, Korea and the United States.

“Voting online is held from May 18 to today. The total members registered to vote online was 76,926 and they have until 11.59 pm tonight to cast their votes,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Apart from that, she also announced that the percentage of turnout on the overall for physical and online party voting which entered its eighth day was very low at only eight per cent or 90,304 members.

She said the total included 20,813 members who voted physically in 10 states so far namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Federal Territory, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Penang.

However, Dr Zaliha is confident the total turnout will go up when the physical voting day for Selangor and Sabah members this weekend gets on the way as the two state have many PKR members.

A total of 1,118,423 PKR members are eligible to vote in the 2022 PKR Election which saw 11,282 candidates contesting for posts at central, branch and and wing levels.

On allegations of security with the ADIL application, Dr Zaliha stressed that the system, which was introduced on Feb 28, had various security features in place to reduce any possibility of manipulation and fraud.

She said the existing security features in the use in the ADIL application along with the tightly controlled voting system and process and the introduction of ballot ink ensured the party election was transparent, fair and safe.

The party’s election will continue tomorrow, with physical voting in Selangor while voting for Perak, Sabah and Sarawak is on May 22.

The unofficial results of the winning candidates will be posted on PKR’s official website within 24 hours after the voting process ends this Sunday (May 22) while the official results will be announced at the PKR National Congress on June 25.-Bernama