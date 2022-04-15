2022 Thomas Cup: Mission to topple the 'samurais'

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles champion, Lee Zii Jia hopes Malaysia is able to defeat Japan in Group D of the 2022 Thomas Cup scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15.

Even though the coming Group D encounter is an opportunity to avenge the 1-4 defeat at the hands of Japan in the last edition in Aarhus, Denmark, Zii Jia is fully aware of the strength of the 2014 champions who are expected to top the group stage in the championship at Impact Arena.

He said it was Malaysia’s desire to be the leader in the group stage in the world’s prestigious badminton team tournament.

“Of course, the main target is to beat Japan and they are no pushovers. We should also not take other teams in the group lightly,” he said when met by reporters on the first day of centralised training at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara, here today.

Apart from Japan, the national squad is also drawn with England and New Zealand in Group D.

In this regard, the 2021 All-England champion believed his first appeance in at Badmintion Asia Championships in Manila, the Philippines from April 26 to May 1 would be a buildup for the team’s rhythm before taking on the Thomas Cup challenge.

The world number seven who opted to be a professional player in January was excited to return to ABM in the nine-day centralised training camp until April 23.

He also gave tips to Malaysian players heading for Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12 -23 during the training session.

“I’m excited to be back here and meet my friends as well as juniors...I’m looking forward to training with them in the next few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky said they have worked out the strategy including training programmes for those who faced early elimination in Philippines.

He said this is to ensure they are ready for Thomas Cup competition in Bangkok.-Bernama