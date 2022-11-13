2023 budget proof that welfare of Indian community well taken care: PM

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the government under his leadership had always looked after the welfare and needs of all Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), including the Indian community.

Ismail Sabri said the commitment towards the Indian community was evident in the 2023 Budget as various initiatives were offered through a RM100 million allocation to assist Indian entrepreneurs under Unit Transformasi Masyarakat India (MITRA) which has now been placed under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“That apart, RM25 million has been allocated for the Indian Community Entrepreneurs Development Scheme (SPUMI) through the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

“The cabinet had also agreed to set up a special committee for the development of the Indian community,“ he said in his speech during the Sembang Santai Bersama Masyarakat India programme in Triang, here tonight.

Speaking specifically about Bera, Ismail Sabri said there is also an allocation set aside for purposes like upgrading temples and other assistance to the Indian community there.

He also assured that efforts to enhance the welfare of the people in Bera would continue if he was given the mandate to continue serving as the Bera Member of Parliament when the entire nation goes to the polls on Nov 19, to fulfill their obligations during the 15th General Election. -Bernama