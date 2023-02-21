2023 Budget: Transport Ministry hopes for higher allocation to improve public transport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is hoping for a higher allocation in the re-tabling of the 2023 Budget this Friday to further improve public transport.

Its minister, Anthony Loke said they would optimise and manage the allocation well to ensure the comfort of the people, especially those who depend on public transport.

“....not only public transport in the Peninsular but also in Sarawak and Sabah, where we also have air services that we need to offer to rural areas.

“We also hope to provide bus services in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and also in Kuching, Sarawak so the additional allocation can be used to start a better and more efficient stage bus system in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when interviewed on RTM’s Naratif Khas entitled National Transportation Transformation.

He also expressed hope that state government would cooperate, especially states that already have existing partnerships with the federal government in the provision of public transport.

“In terms of transport, we should not look at political differences. We must offer good services to the people as this is linked to their quality of life. What’s important is we want to strengthen public transport to provide more comfort,” he added. -Bernama