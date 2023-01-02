2023 FT investiture ceremony last to be graced by Al Sultan Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s investiture ceremony of Federal Territory awards, decorations and medals in conjunction with Federal Territory Day will be the last to be graced by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019.

“The investiture ceremony for Federal awards and medals in conjunction with Federal Territory Day this morning will be my last as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ said His Majesty during the ceremony at the Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who was then the Sultan of Pahang took the oath of office as Yang di-Pertuan Agong after he was elected by the Malay Rulers at the 251st (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on Jan 24, 2019 to reign for a five-year term.

At today’s ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the fond memories of his reign in this metropolitan city will always be cherished by him and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

“The Queen and I feel very lucky and happy with the hospitality extended and courtesy shown by the residents of this metropolitan city who have always welcomed us warmly. As the Malay proverb goes ‘tidak kenal maka tidak cinta’ (to know is indeed to love).

“Through our travels and visits to all corners of the city, at shopping centres, mosques and surau, shops and markets, as well as when dining at restaurants and stalls, both of us were delighted that we could get to know fellow citizens of various races and religions who were always ready with a smile and happy to greet us,“ said His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong added that the virtues of tolerance and friendliness were still firmly upheld while diversity has remained a strength despite the hustle and bustle of city life..

As such, His Majesty urged the people to make these noble values the basis in strengthening and making Malaysia a developed and respected nation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people to stop all disputes, avoid controversies and a climate of hostility because unity is the key to Malaysia’s bright future.

“Truly, the unity agenda will develop a sense of tolerance and love for the country which is the recipe for peace and prosperity among the people,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah. -Bernama