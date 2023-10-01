2023 haj: TH gives priority to 2020, 2021, 2022 pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: The priority to perform the haj this year will be given to those who are listed to perform the pilgrimage in 2020, 2021 and 2022, before being followed by those whose turn is in 2023.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said this was based on the haj registration system using the 'first come, first served' method and that TH will issue the offer letters soon.

“TH welcomes the decision of the Saudi Arabian government to give a full quota of 31,600 to Malaysia for the 1444H/2023M haj season. TH has also been informed that there is no age limit for performing the fifth pillar of Islam for this year’s haj season.

“TH has started preliminary preparations as soon as the operation ended last season to make some improvements to maintain the quality of service and guarantee the safety and health of the pilgrims,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the online haj appeal via the THiJARI platform would also be opened with priority given to those who appealed as ‘mahram’ and the date will be announced by TH soon.

Amrin also advised all prospective pilgrims to attend the 13-week basic haj course organised by TH from Nov 25, 2022 to Feb 17, this year to equip themselves with knowledge related to haj worship and gain an overview of the current atmosphere in the holy land.

He said TH thanked the Saudi Arabian government for the full quota, which showed the effectiveness of the safety measures taken by Saudi Arabia in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic during these past few years.-Bernama