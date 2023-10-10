$!2024 Isuzu D-Max Launched In Thailand With V-Cross Variant

ISUZU Motors Limited introduced its significantly enhanced one-ton pickup truck, the Isuzu D-MAX, in Thailand on October 6. Sales are set to commence on October 12 in Thailand, followed by a gradual rollout across the globe.

The D-MAX, now in its third generation, has been a popular choice among drivers for its robust design, agile performance on challenging terrains, and impressive fuel efficiency since its debut in October 2019. The latest upgraded model is aimed at better meeting the market’s demands by refining both interior and exterior designs, catering to diverse needs of drivers worldwide.

The exterior updates focus on a redesigned front end, showcasing a 3D-look grille, new headlights with Bi-Led technology in high-spec trims, and modified bumper intakes with air-curtains on the sides. The rear now features a new tailgate with an integrated spoiler and revised taillight graphics. The D-Max V-Cross 4×4 flagship trim stands out with extra plastic cladding, aluminum-style skid plates, wide fender extensions, matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, and other rugged enhancements.

Inside, the dashboard retains a familiar look but offers new trim options and upgraded technology. The infotainment system includes a 9-inch touchscreen with touch-sensitive buttons and shortcuts, along with physical knobs for volume and tune control. Isuzu has added USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers, as well as a new key with remote engine start function.