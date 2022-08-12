2,025 Sabah craft entrepreneurs receive Pemulih incentives: Nancy

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 2,025 Sabah craft entrepreneurs received the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) incentives for the craft industry that is aimed at strengthening their businesses that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the incentives in the form of a one-off financial assistance amounting to RM1,500 per entrepreneur, is hoped would help revive the country's craft industry.

“This initiative began in April and will benefit 6,000 craft entrepreneurs nationwide,“ she said in a statement issued in conjunction with the handover of the incentives at the Malaysian Craft Development Corporation in Inanam, here today.

Meanwhile, Nancy when speaking to reporters after the ceremony said the incentive is also a way to ensure craft entrepreneurs thrived and help the country improve the national economic sector, especially those involving handicraft and tourism.

“All this time we have helped craft entrepreneurs by providing tools and building workshops, but this time we are giving a one-off payment of RM1,500 and we hope our entrepreneurs will thrive by producing more craft products,“ she said.

In the meantime, Nancy said apart from craft, her team was in the process of developing tourism with a gastronomic concept or better known as 'makan-makan' by the local community in this state with the reopening of national borders.

“Tourism Malaysia is active in implementing new (tourism) activities and we are active in gastronomic tourism because Sabah has special privileges, especially seafood in this state, which is one of the best in the country. Apart from this, we also carry out bird watching activities,“ she added.-Bernama