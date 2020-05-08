21 homeless to start work next week - Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-one out of the 72 homeless individuals who had undergone the screening interviews under the Job Preparation and Interview Programme will start work at three companies on May 13, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

In a statement today, he said the remaining 51 would go through the same process with other companies soon.

“It is expected that this job placement programme by the Kuala Lumpur Labour Department will provide employment to more than 300 homeless in its first phase.

“This programme is an effort to change the lives of the homeless living in the Federal Territories. Besides job opportunities, this programme also provides skills training for the homeless conducted by the Giat Mara Centres and Kuala Lumpur Industrial Training Institute,” he said.

According to Annuar, nine employers have been identified as fulfilling the Labour Department’s criteria and are in line with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s standard operating procedure, among which are Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, Hartalega NGC Sdn Bhd, Harumi Brands Sdn Bhd, Top Glove Sdn. Bhd, Tesco Malaysia and Trendcell Sdn Bhd.

The minister said the companies would provide accommodations, fulfil the minimum wage order under the Minimum Wage Order 2020 and the regulations set under the Employment Act 1955.

“The homeless are also eligible for other benefits such as annual leave, sick leave, paid leave, overtime claim and other provisions under the act. Contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Employees Provident Fund are also a compulsory requirement,” said Annuar.

He said a glove manufacturing company is preparing for a special programme to enable packaging works to be done at the Kuala Lumpur Homeless Transit Centre and Anjung Singgah.

“Seventy homeless individuals are expected to participate in this special programme,” he said.

The Job Preparation and Interview Programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Federal Territories, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Kuala Lumpur Labour Department with the cooperation of the Welfare Department, Socso, Counselling and Credit Management Agency, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and non-governmental organisations. -Bernama