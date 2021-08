21 localities in T’ganu placed under EMCO - Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21 localities in Terengganu have been subjected to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Aug 3 to 16.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it involved the Anak Ikan Low Cost Public Housing (PAKR) in Mukim Jabi, Besut; nine localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun and 11 localities in Mukim Sura.

“The nine localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun are Kubang Miang, Teratai, Teluk Lipat, Alor Tembesu, Sura Utara, Batu 48, Sura Gate, Bukit Chatak and Tembesu Akar.

“The 11 localities in Mukim Sura are Batu 5, Sura Tengah, Alor Tempoyak, Taman Rakyat Jaya, Taman Delima Batu 6, Balai Besar, Sura Melati, Batu 7, Paya Balai Besar, Pak Sabah and Sura Lapangan Terbang,“ he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Apart from that, he said Kampung Tagibang, Kota Marudu and the Ladang Hibumas 2 housing area in Mukim Sungai-Sungai, Beluran in Sabah were also subjected to the EMCO from Aug 3 to 16.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the EMCO in Kampung Lepah and Kampung Alor Hijau in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, as well as four localities in Sabah, which were scheduled to end tomorrow, would be extended until Aug 16.

He said the four localities were Ladang Agathis, Kalabakan; Kampung Nosoob, Penampang; Kampung Gusung, Likas; and Kampung Bakalau, Beaufort.

In the meantime, he said several EMCOs in Perak, Sabah and Pahang would end tomorrow according to schedule.

It involves 10 localities in Mukim Batang Padang, Perak, namely Taman Tapah or Taman Bunga Raya or Kampung Datuk, Taman Sri Tapah, Kampung Baru Kampung Pahang, Kampung Tanah Mas, Taman Sri Damai 1 and Taman Sri Damai 2, Taman Sri Asoka, Kampung Batu 5 Tapah Road, Kampung Batu Melintang, Taman Tapah 2, Kampung Baru Pekan Getah

It also involves Taman Awam 3 Bidor or Taman Permata Bidor; Taman Sri Bidor; Taman Bidor Jaya or Kampung Cegar Tambahan or Kampung Cegar; Kampung Batu 19 ½; Kampung Batu 20; Taman Melor Phase 1.

“The EMCO is also terminated in Kampung Serudung Baru, Tawau; Taman Teluk Likas; Taman Kurnia Jaya; Permai Kaya Factory Quarters, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Long Kiangan; Kampung Ranau-ranau; Kampung Solob; Kampung Tunas Baru, Sipitang.

“It also involves Kampung Muhibbah, Beaufort; Kampung Dandulit Matunggong, Kudat, Sabah and Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang,” he said.

On the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance operation, Hishammuddin said 59 premises were ordered to shut down yesterday.

He said a total of 207 individuals were compounded for violating the SOP and 28 others were remanded, while under Op Benteng, two illegal immigrants were arrested and five land vehicles were seized.

He added that a total of 890 roadblocks had been implemented nationwide yesterday. — Bernama